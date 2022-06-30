Policeman at Gonahena STF camp dies by suicide

Policeman at Gonahena STF camp dies by suicide

June 30, 2022   10:09 am

A policeman attached to the Special Task Force (STF) camp in Gonahena, Kadawatha has committed suicide, the police said today.

The 59-year-old Sub-Inspector (SI) was in charge of the armoury at the STF camp.

According to reports, he had shot himself using his service firearm.

 

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 

- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)

