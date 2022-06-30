Jayantha de Silva appointed Secretary to Ministry of Technology

Jayantha de Silva has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Technology.

The appointment letter was handed over to Mr. Jayantha de Silva by the Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath at the President’s House, this morning (30).

The former CEO and President of IFS Sri Lanka had previously served as Chairman of the Information & Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA), Secretary to the Ministry of Technology and as Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL).