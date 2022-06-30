LIOC-registered fuel tankers called for fuel distribution

Fuel tankers registered with Lanka IOC have been directed to report to work from tomorrow (July 01) as the company plans island-wide fuel distribution to its filling stations.

Speaking on the matter, the secretary of Ceylon Petroleum Private Tankers Owners Association, Shantha Silva said all fuel tankers registered with the IndianOil’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka on a contract basis, were informed by the company to join the distribution process from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to purchase 7,500 metric tons of diesel from Lanka IOC, in order to maintain the uninterrupted functioning of essential services. It is reported that the government has already settled the payment for this diesel consignment.

Earlier this week, the government announced that fuel volumes are dispensed only to vehicles attached to essential services with effect from midnight on June 27 until the 10th of July.

Despite this announcement, long queues for fuel were seen outside filling stations in most parts of the country.