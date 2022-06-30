Court order against organising protest in Colombo Fort

Court order against organising protest in Colombo Fort

June 30, 2022   04:18 pm

Sri Lanka Police says that a court order has been obtained against carrying out protest demonstrations in the Colombo Fort area, from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm today, disturbing the public and vehicle traffic.

The Fort Police OIC had made a request to the Fort Magistrate’s Court to issue an order preventing a protest organized by a group of individuals as it could inconvenience the public. 

Accordingly, the court has issued an order preventing any attempts to stage a protest between 3.00 p.m. and 6.00 p.m. today (30) obstructing the public and vehicle movement on the roads within the Fort Police Division including NSA Roundabout to Chaithya Road, NSA Roundabout to Janadhipathi Mawatha, Ceramic Junction to York Street, Lady Bastian Mawatha to Gaffoor Building , Mudalige Mawatha, Hospital Street, Bank of Ceylon Mawatha, Sir Baron Jayathilaka Mawatha, Chatham Street and Canal Road.  

