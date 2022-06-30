Another life claimed in a shooting incident

Another life was claimed by a gunman today (June 30) after a series of shooting incidents reported in the country over the past few weeks.

According to reports, a gunman who arrived on a motorcycle has opened fire at the victim near the Kolonnawa Junction.

At least 20 people were gunned down and killed in recent separate shooting incidents. The police said rivalry unfolding among drug dealers is suspected to be a reason for these murders.

Meanwhile, two people, who were travelling in a van, were killed in a shooting incident at the Katubedda Junction in Moratuwa yesterday. Reportedly, the accomplices of drug kingpin “Kudu Salindu” who operates his syndicate from a foreign country are involved in this shooting incident.