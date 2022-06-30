Another life claimed in a shooting incident

Another life claimed in a shooting incident

June 30, 2022   06:42 pm

Another life was claimed by a gunman today (June 30) after a series of shooting incidents reported in the country over the past few weeks.

According to reports, a gunman who arrived on a motorcycle has opened fire at the victim near the Kolonnawa Junction.

At least 20 people were gunned down and killed in recent separate shooting incidents. The police said rivalry unfolding among drug dealers is suspected to be a reason for these murders.

Meanwhile, two people, who were travelling in a van, were killed in a shooting incident at the Katubedda Junction in Moratuwa yesterday. Reportedly, the accomplices of drug kingpin “Kudu Salindu” who operates his syndicate from a foreign country are involved in this shooting incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Body found near lake in Vavuniya

Body found near lake in Vavuniya

Situation back to normal at Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

Situation back to normal at Kandakadu rehabilitation centre

NPP protest march against the government

NPP protest march against the government

Strike launched by health sector trade unions continues for second day

Strike launched by health sector trade unions continues for second day

Three-wheeler used to steal fuel from parked vehicles hung from power pole

Three-wheeler used to steal fuel from parked vehicles hung from power pole

Bus fares increased from midnight today

Bus fares increased from midnight today