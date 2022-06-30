Vehicle revenue licences issuance in WP limited to three weekdays

Vehicle revenue licences issuance in WP limited to three weekdays

June 30, 2022   07:19 pm

Issuance of revenue licences for vehicles registered within the Western Province will be limited to three days a week due to the prevailing fuel shortages in the country, the Chief Secretary of Western Province says.

Accordingly, the vehicle revenue licences will be issued only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting from the 04th of July.

Further, for vehicle revenue licences expiring from the 29th of June, overdue charges will not be levied until the 29th of July.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.30

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds discussion with food security committee

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds discussion with food security committee

Three IMF representatives arrive in Sri Lanka

Three IMF representatives arrive in Sri Lanka

Inmates who escaped Kandakadu rehab centre return

Inmates who escaped Kandakadu rehab centre return

Bus fares to increase from midnight today

Bus fares to increase from midnight today

Litro inks agreement to procure LP gas using World Bank funds

Litro inks agreement to procure LP gas using World Bank funds

Four cabinets appointed within just two and a half years - Anura Kumara

Four cabinets appointed within just two and a half years - Anura Kumara

Passengers traveling even on the roofs of packed buses

Passengers traveling even on the roofs of packed buses