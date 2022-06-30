Vehicle revenue licences issuance in WP limited to three weekdays

Issuance of revenue licences for vehicles registered within the Western Province will be limited to three days a week due to the prevailing fuel shortages in the country, the Chief Secretary of Western Province says.

Accordingly, the vehicle revenue licences will be issued only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting from the 04th of July.

Further, for vehicle revenue licences expiring from the 29th of June, overdue charges will not be levied until the 29th of July.