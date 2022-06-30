Sri Lankan Muslims to celebrate Hajj festival on July 10

Muslims in Sri Lanka will celebrate the Hajj festival (Eid-Ul- Adha) on 10th of July, the Colombo Grand Mosque said.

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, during which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed, and is followed by Eid Al Adha.

Hajj, one of Islam’s five pillars, is the pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.