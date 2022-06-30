Sri Lankan Muslims to celebrate Hajj festival on July 10

Sri Lankan Muslims to celebrate Hajj festival on July 10

June 30, 2022   07:44 pm

Muslims in Sri Lanka will celebrate the Hajj festival (Eid-Ul- Adha) on 10th of July, the Colombo Grand Mosque said.

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, during which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed, and is followed by Eid Al Adha.

Hajj, one of Islam’s five pillars, is the pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.30

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds discussion with food security committee

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds discussion with food security committee

Three IMF representatives arrive in Sri Lanka

Three IMF representatives arrive in Sri Lanka

Inmates who escaped Kandakadu rehab centre return

Inmates who escaped Kandakadu rehab centre return

Bus fares to increase from midnight today

Bus fares to increase from midnight today

Litro inks agreement to procure LP gas using World Bank funds

Litro inks agreement to procure LP gas using World Bank funds

Four cabinets appointed within just two and a half years - Anura Kumara

Four cabinets appointed within just two and a half years - Anura Kumara

Passengers traveling even on the roofs of packed buses

Passengers traveling even on the roofs of packed buses