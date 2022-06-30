Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe re-appointed CBSL Governor for 6-year term

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe re-appointed CBSL Governor for 6-year term

June 30, 2022   07:54 pm

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe has been re-appointed as Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) for another term of six years by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the PMD said. 

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as Finance Minister, made his recommendation to the President yesterday, to extend Dr. Weerasinghe’s tenure as Governor of the Central Bank for a new term. 

The Prime Minister had reportedly informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in writing recommending Dr. Weerasinghe for another term as Central Bank chief.

There had been uncertainty about whether Dr. Weerasinghe, who replaced previous governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal in April, would be reappointed for a full six-year term at the end of this month.

However, the incumbent Central Bank Governor had expressed his desire to continue in the position and to serve a full six-year term.

Meanwhile it was also reported that several former central bank staff had written an open letter to the President urging him to keep Dr. Weerasinghe in the post.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948 with the incumbent CBSL governor attempting to restore order to Sri Lanka’s economy amidst the extreme fuel shortages, soaring food prices and a lack of medicines.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.30

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds discussion with food security committee

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds discussion with food security committee

Three IMF representatives arrive in Sri Lanka

Three IMF representatives arrive in Sri Lanka

Inmates who escaped Kandakadu rehab centre return

Inmates who escaped Kandakadu rehab centre return

Bus fares to increase from midnight today

Bus fares to increase from midnight today

Litro inks agreement to procure LP gas using World Bank funds

Litro inks agreement to procure LP gas using World Bank funds

Four cabinets appointed within just two and a half years - Anura Kumara

Four cabinets appointed within just two and a half years - Anura Kumara

Passengers traveling even on the roofs of packed buses

Passengers traveling even on the roofs of packed buses