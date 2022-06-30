Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe re-appointed CBSL Governor for 6-year term

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe has been re-appointed as Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) for another term of six years by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the PMD said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as Finance Minister, made his recommendation to the President yesterday, to extend Dr. Weerasinghe’s tenure as Governor of the Central Bank for a new term.

The Prime Minister had reportedly informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in writing recommending Dr. Weerasinghe for another term as Central Bank chief.

There had been uncertainty about whether Dr. Weerasinghe, who replaced previous governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal in April, would be reappointed for a full six-year term at the end of this month.

However, the incumbent Central Bank Governor had expressed his desire to continue in the position and to serve a full six-year term.

Meanwhile it was also reported that several former central bank staff had written an open letter to the President urging him to keep Dr. Weerasinghe in the post.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948 with the incumbent CBSL governor attempting to restore order to Sri Lanka’s economy amidst the extreme fuel shortages, soaring food prices and a lack of medicines.