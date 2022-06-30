The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has assured President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that the United States will assist Sri Lanka in finding a solution to the economic crisis.

This was stated when Mrs. Julie Chung called on the President at the President’s House in Colombo, today (30).

A high-level US delegation assured the support of the United States of America to maintain the relationship with the International Monetary Fund at a strong footing. US President Joe Biden has also taken steps to provide humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka on several occasions.

President Rajapaksa expressed gratitude to the US President Joe Biden for his support to Sri Lanka to enter into an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and for its humanitarian assistance.

Mrs. Julie Chung stated with the President that she understands the current situation in Sri Lanka and is confident that a quick recovery will take place.

Chief of Staff to the President Anura Dissanayake was present at this occasion.

-PMD