Strong winds to continue in western and southern sea areas

Due to the active southwest monsoon condition, the prevailing windy condition is expected to enhance in the western and southern sea areas and in the southern half of the island further, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills, Western and Southern provinces.

Sea areas:

Strong winds are expected at times in the western and southern sea areas over the next few days as well.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Colombo and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle will be very rough. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Colombo and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility of swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) increasing in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Low-lying coastal areas extending from Trincomalee to Kankesanturai and from Pooneryn to Puttalam are likely to be inundated.

The fishing and naval communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle within the next 24 hours.