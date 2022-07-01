GL briefs Russian envoy on Sri Lankas crisis situation

GL briefs Russian envoy on Sri Lankas crisis situation

July 1, 2022   09:32 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. G.L. Peiris has briefed Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Sri Lanka, Yury Materiy on several steps taken to overcome the economic crisis in the country and observed the critical situation, particularly regarding fuel.

The briefing took place when the Russian Ambassador called on the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister on Thursday (June 29) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Peiris and Ambassador Materiy have discussed several issues aimed at enhancing the multi-faceted bilateral relations which celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2022.

Ambassador Materiy assured the Minister of the Russian Federation’s assistance to Sri Lanka and encouraged closer collaboration on pending engagements to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

The meeting came after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone to secure fuel supplies to Colombo from Moscow.

