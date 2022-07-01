Delays expected in restoring sudden breakdowns - CEB

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says there could be delays in restoring emergency breakdowns due to the ongoing fuel crisis.

In a media release, CEB’s Acting General Manager Eng. D.C.R. Abeysekara explained that they are compelled to deploy its field service vehicles to attend to electricity breakdown complaints on priority basis.

Although the availability of limited resources at present is beyond its control, the CEB noted that it is committed to minimizing the inconvenience caused to the consumers.