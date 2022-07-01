Mother jumps into Chandrika Wewa with two kids; daughter dies

A woman, aged 32, has jumped into the Chandrika Wewa in Embilipitiya with her two children in a murder-suicide attempt, the police say.

According to reports, the mother and her 11-year-old son were rescued, while the 05-year-old daughter died.

The mother, who is in critical condition, is currently receiving treatment at the intensive care unit at Embilipitiya Base Hospital.

She was identified as a resident of Sooriyawewa area.