Railway Dept issues notice on train services

July 1, 2022   06:01 pm

Train services will be back to normal by this evening (July 01) subject to possible delays, the General Manager of Railways says.

A total of 22 train journeys scheduled for today were cancelled due to the lack of staff members.

As the expected shipments of petrol, diesel and crude oil are experiencing further delays, public transportation services have been crippled. The number of buses and trains in operation dropped substantially over the past few days.

