Indian HC issues notice on accepting visa applications

Indian visa applications will be accepted through IVS Centre only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, effective from July 4, the High Commission of India in Colombo says.

The decision was taken in view of the current situation, giving consideration to the convenience of the Sri Lankan and other nationals who avail the high commission’s visa services as well as transportation issues faced by the employees.

The high commission however noted that appointments are not available on Monday (July 04).

The services will also be unavailable on these days if it is a closed holiday notified by the High Commission, the statement read further.

Prospective visa applicants are requested to take prior appointments and submit visa applications with IVS Centre for the above-mentioned days only, until further notice.