Foreign Ministrys Consular Affairs Division to resume regular services

July 1, 2022   09:47 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to keep its Consular Affairs Division open to the general public on all weekdays, from Monday to Friday, with effect from July 04.

Accordingly, the regional consular offices in Jaffna, Matara, Kandy, Trincomalee and Kurunegala will also follow the same working arrangements, the ministry stated further.

On June 29, the Foreign Ministry announced that the services provided by its Consular Affairs Division would be limited to three days a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) until July 10, due to the prevailing situation in the country.

However, after taking into consideration the heavy demand for consular services, the Foreign Ministry has decided to resume regular services of the Consular Affairs Division.

