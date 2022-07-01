Extensive talks between President & advisory group on multilateral engagement, debt sustainability

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he had an extensive zoom discussion with the members of the Advisory Group on Multilateral Engagement and Debt Sustainability.

The future of International Monetary Fund (IMF) procedures and methods to overcome the challenges Sri Lanka is facing were taken up for discussion, President Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

In April, a team of eminent economic and fiscal experts were appointed as the members of this presidential advisory group.

It consists of Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy, former Governor, Central Bank of Sri Lanka and Former Director, Economic Affairs Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat; Prof. Shanta Devarajan, Professor of the Practice of Development, Georgetown University and Former Chief Economist, World Bank; and Dr. Sharmini Coorey, former Director, Institute of Capacity Development of the IMF Institute, and Former Deputy Director, Africa Department, IMF.