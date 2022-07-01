Extensive talks between President & advisory group on multilateral engagement, debt sustainability

Extensive talks between President & advisory group on multilateral engagement, debt sustainability

July 1, 2022   10:45 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he had an extensive zoom discussion with the members of the Advisory Group on Multilateral Engagement and Debt Sustainability.

The future of International Monetary Fund (IMF) procedures and methods to overcome the challenges Sri Lanka is facing were taken up for discussion, President Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

In April, a team of eminent economic and fiscal experts were appointed as the members of this presidential advisory group.

It consists of Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy, former Governor, Central Bank of Sri Lanka and Former Director, Economic Affairs Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat; Prof. Shanta Devarajan, Professor of the Practice of Development, Georgetown University and Former Chief Economist, World Bank; and Dr. Sharmini Coorey, former Director, Institute of Capacity Development of the IMF Institute, and Former Deputy Director, Africa Department, IMF.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Chief Prelates write to President on countrys current situation

Chief Prelates write to President on countrys current situation

Chief Prelates write to President on countrys current situation

Delays expected in restoring sudden breakdowns - CEB (English)

Delays expected in restoring sudden breakdowns - CEB (English)

Long vehicle queues near LIOC filling stations (English)

Long vehicle queues near LIOC filling stations (English)

Chief Prelates write to President on country's current situation (English)

Chief Prelates write to President on country's current situation (English)

CCPI-based headline inflation soars to 54.6% in June (English)

CCPI-based headline inflation soars to 54.6% in June (English)

Minister Dhammika awards 5-year work visa to foreigners employed at BOI-registered firms (English)

Minister Dhammika awards 5-year work visa to foreigners employed at BOI-registered firms (English)

Lawyers stage protest march in Colombo Fort (English)

Lawyers stage protest march in Colombo Fort (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm