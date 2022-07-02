Laugfs says LP gas distribution process expanded

July 1, 2022   11:51 pm

Laugfs Gas PLC, one of the two largest liquefied petroleum gas suppliers in Sri Lanka, says it is taking necessary measures to expand the product distribution operations to expeditiously provide gas cylinders to its customers.

In a media release published today (July 01), the company said it recently faced massive challenges in importing LP gas for commercial, industrial and domestic purposes due to the forex shortage in the country.

Laugfs Gas also said making the supply meet the demand was also challenging to them as the company was unable to open Letters of Credit for several months to import LP gas.

However, following continuous discussions held with the state-owned and commercial banks, Laugfs Gas managed to open Letters of Credit required for LP gas importation, the statement read further.

Imported LP gas stocks are now being filled into cylinders at the filling terminal of Laugfs Gas and these cylinders will be issued to the domestic market through its dealers, the company added.

Laugfs Gas decided to distribute LP gas cylinders to the customers directly in a bid to prevent the irregularities in the process, and it has already commenced product distribution through its distributors and sales agents.

There have been reports about a fraudulent syndicate selling Laugfs LP gas cylinders above the prices declared by the company, the statement noted.

Laugfs Gas says its customer care division can be informed via the hotline 1345 about such incidents.

