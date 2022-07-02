Japan ready to provide continuous support to Sri Lanka, envoy says

Japan ready to provide continuous support to Sri Lanka, envoy says

July 1, 2022   11:58 pm

Japan says it is ready to provide continuous support to Sri Lanka while strengthening relations between the two countries, for the island’s economic programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and development activities.

This was conveyed by Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mizukoshi Hideaki when he called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo today (July 01).

The Japanese envoy also noted that continued efforts will be made to further strengthen the economic, social and cultural relations with Sri Lanka.

President Rajapaksa has expressed his deep appreciation to Japan for their support to Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Chief Prelates write to President on countrys current situation

Chief Prelates write to President on countrys current situation

Chief Prelates write to President on countrys current situation

Delays expected in restoring sudden breakdowns - CEB (English)

Delays expected in restoring sudden breakdowns - CEB (English)

Long vehicle queues near LIOC filling stations (English)

Long vehicle queues near LIOC filling stations (English)

Chief Prelates write to President on country's current situation (English)

Chief Prelates write to President on country's current situation (English)

CCPI-based headline inflation soars to 54.6% in June (English)

CCPI-based headline inflation soars to 54.6% in June (English)

Minister Dhammika awards 5-year work visa to foreigners employed at BOI-registered firms (English)

Minister Dhammika awards 5-year work visa to foreigners employed at BOI-registered firms (English)

Lawyers stage protest march in Colombo Fort (English)

Lawyers stage protest march in Colombo Fort (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm