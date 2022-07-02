Japan ready to provide continuous support to Sri Lanka, envoy says

Japan says it is ready to provide continuous support to Sri Lanka while strengthening relations between the two countries, for the island’s economic programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and development activities.

This was conveyed by Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Mizukoshi Hideaki when he called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo today (July 01).

The Japanese envoy also noted that continued efforts will be made to further strengthen the economic, social and cultural relations with Sri Lanka.

President Rajapaksa has expressed his deep appreciation to Japan for their support to Sri Lanka.