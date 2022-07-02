Four military personnel arrested over Kandakadu rehab centre inmates death

Four military personnel arrested over Kandakadu rehab centre inmates death

July 2, 2022   08:15 am

Two army and two air force personnel have been arrested in connection with the death of an inmate at the Kandakadu Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre in Welikanda, the police say.

Late into the night of June 28, a group of inmates had resorted to unruly behaviour following the death of an inmate detained at the centre. The tense situation that ensued within the premises continued until the next morning.

At around 8.00 a.m. on June 29, more than 600 inmates breached the two main entrance gates and escaped from the facility.

The Commissioner-General of Rehabilitation Major General Dharshana Hettiarrachchi later assured that an impartial investigation will be carried out into the death of the inmate at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre and that anyone found guilty would be punished regardless of their position.

According to him, at least 57 inmates who fled the facility are still at large. Joint operations by Sri Lanka Army and the Police are being carried on to take the escapees into custody.

Meanwhile, more than 650 inmates who were apprehended after the escape have been remanded after they were produced before the court.

