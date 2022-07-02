Postal workers on strike urged to report for work

If postal workers on strike do not report for work with immediate effect, they will be considered as having vacated their positions, Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne says.

The postal trade unions will be informed about this in writing today, he added.

Due to the prevailing crisis situation in the country, it was decided that all post offices and sub-post offices island-wide will be operative only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On June 26, the postal workers resorted to a trade union action in protest of this move.

As a result of the trade union action, it is reported that a large number of parcels are piled up at the overseas section of the Colombo Central Post Exchange and the postal department has incurred a loss to the tune of Rs. 20 million.