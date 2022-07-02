Sri Lanka seeks greater cooperation with India in food processing & dairy sectors

Sri Lanka seeks greater cooperation with India in food processing & dairy sectors

July 2, 2022   10:29 am

Sri Lanka and India have agreed to explore further avenues towards greater cooperation in the food processing and dairy sectors.

The matter was taken up for discussion when Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda met with India’s Minister of Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday (July 01) in New Delhi. 

The Indian government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is always ready to help Sri Lanka in these difficult times, Minister Paras has said.

While thanking the Minister, High Commissioner Moragoda stressed the importance of establishing close linkages between India and Sri Lanka in various sectors under the Minister’s purview, in particular the dairy industry.

The High Commissioner observed that the import of milk powder from India including through the existing credit line would contribute to increase nutrition levels among children in Sri Lanka. 

The Minister and the High Commissioner agreed that cooperation could commence with the dairy sector, and it could later be expanded into other sectors falling under the supervision of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

High Commissioner Moragoda said the ultimate objective of these efforts would be greater economic integration of the two countries.    

With a view to looking into the way forward for cooperation in these sectors, it was decided to form a study group that would comprise officials from the India’s Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the High Commission of Sri Lanka as well as other relevant stakeholders both in India and Sri Lanka. It was also decided to have the first meeting of the study group soon. 

Minister Paras, who hails from the State of Bihar, is the incumbent President of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, which is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly seven times since 1977 and had served thrice as a Minister in the State.

Secretary to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Anita Praveen, senior officials of the Ministry as well as senior diplomatic officers of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi also attended the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Long fuel queues seen in many areas including Colombo

Long fuel queues seen in many areas including Colombo

Long fuel queues seen in many areas including Colombo

This is not a natural disaster - Sunil Handunnetti

This is not a natural disaster - Sunil Handunnetti

March 12 Movement members call on Prime Minister

March 12 Movement members call on Prime Minister

Chief Prelates write to President on countrys current situation

Chief Prelates write to President on countrys current situation

Delays expected in restoring sudden breakdowns - CEB (English)

Delays expected in restoring sudden breakdowns - CEB (English)

Long vehicle queues near LIOC filling stations (English)

Long vehicle queues near LIOC filling stations (English)

Chief Prelates write to President on country's current situation (English)

Chief Prelates write to President on country's current situation (English)

CCPI-based headline inflation soars to 54.6% in June (English)

CCPI-based headline inflation soars to 54.6% in June (English)