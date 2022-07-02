Sri Lanka to get emergency grant aid of USD 3 Mn from Japan

The Government of Japan has decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of USD 3 million through UNICEF and World Food Program (WFP) for the provision of medicine and food in a manner that would directly benefit the Sri Lankan people.

In a statement regarding its position on the economic situation in Sri Lanka, the Japanese Embassy in Colombo said, Japan sincerely hopes that this assistance will be of help to overcome the hardship faced by the people of Sri Lanka.

The Japanese government would like to consider its further contribution to Sri Lanka in consultation with the Sri Lankan government and other developing partners, while giving attention to the situation of Sri Lanka and the negotiation progress between Sri Lanka and IMF, the statement read further.

“Japan, time-tested partner in Sri Lanka’s socio-economic development, has been supporting Sri Lanka and will continue to do its part in combining its efforts with the people and Government of Sri Lanka.”

The embassy also stated that Japan is closely paying attention to the current difficult economic situation in Sri Lanka and severe humanitarian situation accompanied.