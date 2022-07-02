Sri Lanka to get emergency grant aid of USD 3 Mn from Japan

Sri Lanka to get emergency grant aid of USD 3 Mn from Japan

July 2, 2022   12:39 pm

The Government of Japan has decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of USD 3 million through UNICEF and World Food Program (WFP) for the provision of medicine and food in a manner that would directly benefit the Sri Lankan people.

In a statement regarding its position on the economic situation in Sri Lanka, the Japanese Embassy in Colombo said, Japan sincerely hopes that this assistance will be of help to overcome the hardship faced by the people of Sri Lanka.

The Japanese government would like to consider its further contribution to Sri Lanka in consultation with the Sri Lankan government and other developing partners, while giving attention to the situation of Sri Lanka and the negotiation progress between Sri Lanka and IMF, the statement read further.

“Japan, time-tested partner in Sri Lanka’s socio-economic development, has been supporting Sri Lanka and will continue to do its part in combining its efforts with the people and Government of Sri Lanka.”

The embassy also stated that Japan is closely paying attention to the current difficult economic situation in Sri Lanka and severe humanitarian situation accompanied.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Anti-govt protest organized in Ambalantota

Anti-govt protest organized in Ambalantota

Anti-govt protest organized in Ambalantota

Prices soar at Peliyagoda fish market

Prices soar at Peliyagoda fish market

Clash at filling station in Moratuwa

Clash at filling station in Moratuwa

Japan to provide emergency grant aid of USD 3 Mn to Sri Lanka

Japan to provide emergency grant aid of USD 3 Mn to Sri Lanka

Long fuel queues seen in many areas including Colombo

Long fuel queues seen in many areas including Colombo

This is not a natural disaster - Sunil Handunnetti

This is not a natural disaster - Sunil Handunnetti

March 12 Movement members call on Prime Minister

March 12 Movement members call on Prime Minister

Chief Prelates write to President on countrys current situation

Chief Prelates write to President on countrys current situation