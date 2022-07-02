No positive proposals in 22A, PAFFREL executive director says

No positive proposals in 22A, PAFFREL executive director says

July 2, 2022   02:59 pm

The Executive Director of People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL), Rohana Hettiarachchie says positive proposals are not included in the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

He made this comment speaking to the media following a meeting between the March 12 Movement and Prime Minister Ranil Wicrkemesinghe yesterday.

Mr Hettiarachchie also claimed that the people’s calls for changes to the governing structure, strengthening the autonomy of the public service, reducing the powers in the presidency and increasing the powers of the parliament have been disregarded in this constitutional amendment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Senior lawyer Gomin Dayasri passes away

Senior lawyer Gomin Dayasri passes away

Senior lawyer Gomin Dayasri passes away

No positive proposals in 22nd constitutional amendment - PAFFREL Executive Director

No positive proposals in 22nd constitutional amendment - PAFFREL Executive Director

Four arrested over death of inmate at Kandakadu rehab centre

Four arrested over death of inmate at Kandakadu rehab centre

Anti-govt protest organized in Ambalantota

Anti-govt protest organized in Ambalantota

Prices soar at Peliyagoda fish market

Prices soar at Peliyagoda fish market

Clash at filling station in Moratuwa

Clash at filling station in Moratuwa

Japan to provide emergency grant aid of USD 3 Mn to Sri Lanka

Japan to provide emergency grant aid of USD 3 Mn to Sri Lanka

Long fuel queues seen in many areas including Colombo

Long fuel queues seen in many areas including Colombo