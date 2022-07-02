Four military personnel arrested over Kandakadu inmates death remanded

Four military personnel arrested over Kandakadu inmates death remanded

July 2, 2022   04:27 pm

The four military personnel who were arrested in connection with the death of an inmate at the Kandakadu Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre in Welikanda, have been remanded until the 14th of July.

They were produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court earlier today (July 02). 

Welikanda Police yesterday arrested two army staff sergeants and two air force, who were serving as assistant instructors at the facility, over the inmate’s death.

Late into the night of June 28, a group of inmates had resorted to unruly behaviour following the death of an inmate detained at the centre.

The tense situation that ensued within the premises continued until the next morning.

The other inmates had raised concerns about the suspicious nature of the death of fellow inmate who was caught by the instructors while in possession of tobacco the day before the incident.

At around 8.00 a.m. on June 29, more than 600 inmates breached the two main entrance gates and escaped from the facility.

Following the incident, the Commissioner-General of Rehabilitation Major General Dharshana Hettiarrachchi assured that an impartial investigation will be carried out into the death of the inmate at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre and that anyone found guilty would be punished regardless of their position.

Meanwhile, the police said a piece of wire and two bamboo sticks suspected to have been used to assault the inmate were found.

The body of the deceased inmate was identified by his younger brother and friends, the post-mortem is scheduled to be performed on July 05.

Reportedly, at least 44 inmates who fled the facility are still at large and joint operations by Sri Lanka Army and the Police are underway to take the escapees back into custody.

However, more than 679 inmates who were apprehended after the escape have been remanded after they were produced before the court.

The police have appealed to the general public inform of any escapees via 071 859 1235.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Senior lawyer Gomin Dayasri passes away

Senior lawyer Gomin Dayasri passes away

Senior lawyer Gomin Dayasri passes away

No positive proposals in 22nd constitutional amendment - PAFFREL Executive Director

No positive proposals in 22nd constitutional amendment - PAFFREL Executive Director

Four arrested over death of inmate at Kandakadu rehab centre

Four arrested over death of inmate at Kandakadu rehab centre

Anti-govt protest organized in Ambalantota

Anti-govt protest organized in Ambalantota

Prices soar at Peliyagoda fish market

Prices soar at Peliyagoda fish market

Clash at filling station in Moratuwa

Clash at filling station in Moratuwa

Japan to provide emergency grant aid of USD 3 Mn to Sri Lanka

Japan to provide emergency grant aid of USD 3 Mn to Sri Lanka

Long fuel queues seen in many areas including Colombo

Long fuel queues seen in many areas including Colombo