Naval and fishing communities advised not to venture into sea

Naval and fishing communities advised not to venture into sea

July 2, 2022   05:58 pm

The Department of Meteorology today issued a ‘Red’ alert for gusty winds and rough seas, advising the fishing and naval communities not to venture out into the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle within the next 24 hours.

In its advisory, the Meteorology Department said the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota due to the active south-west monsoon condition.

The swell waves (about 2.5 m – 3.5 m) height (this is not for land areas) are likely to increase in the above-mentioned sea areas and these sea areas will be rough to very rough.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle, may experience surges due to swell waves.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Senior lawyer Gomin Dayasri passes away

Senior lawyer Gomin Dayasri passes away

No positive proposals in 22nd constitutional amendment - PAFFREL Executive Director

No positive proposals in 22nd constitutional amendment - PAFFREL Executive Director

Four arrested over death of inmate at Kandakadu rehab centre

Four arrested over death of inmate at Kandakadu rehab centre

Anti-govt protest organized in Ambalantota

Anti-govt protest organized in Ambalantota

Prices soar at Peliyagoda fish market

Prices soar at Peliyagoda fish market

Clash at filling station in Moratuwa

Clash at filling station in Moratuwa