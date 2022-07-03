Some areas to be hit by downpours above 100mm and gusty winds

The prevailing windy condition is expected to enhance further in the western and southern sea areas and in the southern half of the island due to the active Southwest Monsoon condition, the Department of Meteorology warns.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Accordingly, parts of Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts will receive heavy showers above 100 mm.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills, and Western and Southern provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Strong winds are expected at times in the western and southern sea areas for the next few days due to the active Southwest Monsoon condition.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

The wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be very rough. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Colombo will be rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Swell waves are expected to increase (about 2.5 – 3.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. It is possible for nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle, to experience surges due to swell waves.

The fishing and naval communities are advised not to venture out into the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle within the next 24 hours.