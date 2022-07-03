Sudden breakdown reported at Kolonnawa Pump House

July 3, 2022   09:50 am

The water supply for several suburban areas of Colombo has been interrupted due to a sudden breakdown in the main Panel Board at Kolonnawa Pump House.

According to the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWS&DB), Kolonnawa Urban Council area, Moragasmulla, Rajagiriya, areas adjacent to Nawala Road and the Open University have been affected by the water cut.

The NWS&DB said repair work is in progress and the water supply is expected to be restored at around 10.00 a.m. today (July 03).

