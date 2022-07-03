Lanka IOC dispatches more fuel from Trinco Oil Terminal

Lanka IOC dispatches more fuel from Trinco Oil Terminal

July 3, 2022   10:29 am

Lanka IOC has dispatched fuel bowsers from its Trincomalee Oil Terminal until midnight yesterday (July 02).

It is reported that fuel bowsers belonging to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) were also used in Lanka IOC’s fuel distributing process.

Last week, the CPC informed the Sri Lankan government that there will be an indefinite delay in the arrival of fuel shipments due to banking and logistical reasons, with existing stocks being prioritised for public transport, power generation and industries.  

Against the backdrop of exacerbating fuel shortage in the country, Indian Oil Corporation’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka expanded its distribution activities, taking measures to distribute fuel to filling stations in Colombo and suburban areas.

Lanka IOC also said three shipments of petrol and diesel are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka this month and in August.

The first shipment is expected between July 13 and 15. The second shipment is expected to reach the island between July 29 and 31, while the final shipment is scheduled to arrive between August 10 and 15.

Each vessel will be carrying 30,000 metric tonnes of fuel, Lanka IOC Chairman Manoj Gupta said, adding that all these shipments will be arriving from Singapore and the UAE.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Gusty winds to enhance due to active southwest monsoon condition

Gusty winds to enhance due to active southwest monsoon condition

Gusty winds to enhance due to active southwest monsoon condition

LIOC dispatches fuel from Trinco terminal round the clock

LIOC dispatches fuel from Trinco terminal round the clock

An all-party govt should be formed, Maithripala says

An all-party govt should be formed, Maithripala says

More anti-govt protests organized island-wide

More anti-govt protests organized island-wide

Fishermen in Negombo stage a torchlit protest

Fishermen in Negombo stage a torchlit protest

THERE WILL BE A PRICE TO PAY, FOLLOW STRICT NEUTRAL FOREIGN POLICY

THERE WILL BE A PRICE TO PAY, FOLLOW STRICT NEUTRAL FOREIGN POLICY

Jackson Anthony and 2 others injured after vehicle hits elephant

Jackson Anthony and 2 others injured after vehicle hits elephant

Sri Lanka to get emergency grant aid of USD 3 Mn from Japan (English)

Sri Lanka to get emergency grant aid of USD 3 Mn from Japan (English)