Lanka IOC dispatches more fuel from Trinco Oil Terminal

Lanka IOC has dispatched fuel bowsers from its Trincomalee Oil Terminal until midnight yesterday (July 02).

It is reported that fuel bowsers belonging to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) were also used in Lanka IOC’s fuel distributing process.

Last week, the CPC informed the Sri Lankan government that there will be an indefinite delay in the arrival of fuel shipments due to banking and logistical reasons, with existing stocks being prioritised for public transport, power generation and industries.

Against the backdrop of exacerbating fuel shortage in the country, Indian Oil Corporation’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka expanded its distribution activities, taking measures to distribute fuel to filling stations in Colombo and suburban areas.

Lanka IOC also said three shipments of petrol and diesel are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka this month and in August.

The first shipment is expected between July 13 and 15. The second shipment is expected to reach the island between July 29 and 31, while the final shipment is scheduled to arrive between August 10 and 15.

Each vessel will be carrying 30,000 metric tonnes of fuel, Lanka IOC Chairman Manoj Gupta said, adding that all these shipments will be arriving from Singapore and the UAE.