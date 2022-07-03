Power cut schedule for July 04 and 05 announced

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced the rolling power interruptions scheduled for July 04 and 05.

According to the electricity sector regulator, power cuts imposed on the next two days are as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW: One hour and 40 minutes during daytime / One hour and 20 minutes during night

Group CC: Two hours and 30 minutes between 6.00 a.m. and 8.30 a.m.

Groups MNOXYZ: Three hours between 5.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m.