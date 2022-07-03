Irrigation Dept. issues minor flood warning for several areas

July 3, 2022   03:35 pm

The Department of Irrigation today (July 03) issued an ‘Amber’ flood warning to people living in low-lying areas of Gin River.

Issuing an advisory, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara said minor floods are possible in Welivitiya Divithura, Baddegama, Kotapola, Hikkaduwa, Niyagama, Neluwa, Tawalama, Akmeemana, Nagoda, Alpitiya, Bope Poddala and Galle Four Gravets divisional secretariat divisions.

Accordingly, residents in the aforementioned areas and motorists driving through these areas are urged to be attentive in this regard.

