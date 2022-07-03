Fuel to be supplied to vehicles transporting goods to economic centres

Fuel to be supplied to vehicles transporting goods to economic centres

July 3, 2022   04:56 pm

Vehicles transporting goods to the 13 dedicated economic centres country and those engaged in wholesale trade can obtain fuel at tri-forces filling stations and nearest SLTB depots, Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Nalin Fernando says.

The decision, taken at a meeting with state sector officials and police personnel, is effective from yesterday (July 02).

A written request regarding the amount of fuel volumes required for these vehicles was made to the chairperson of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) via district secretaries, who are in charge of economic centre management.

Accordingly, the approval of CPC chief was received to supply fuel to vehicles transporting goods to dedicated economic centres.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff has informed the Trade Ministry in writing that the tri-forces are all set to supply fuel to these vehicles from their filling stations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Schools to remain closed this week

Schools to remain closed this week

Navy nabs 51 people attempting to illegally migrate from island

Navy nabs 51 people attempting to illegally migrate from island

We'll protest if constitutional amendments not properly implemented - Dayasiri

We'll protest if constitutional amendments not properly implemented - Dayasiri

Actor Jackson Anthony transferred to intensive care unit

Actor Jackson Anthony transferred to intensive care unit

Met. Dept. warns of rough seas and strong winds

Met. Dept. warns of rough seas and strong winds

Farmers severely affected by fertilizer shortage again

Farmers severely affected by fertilizer shortage again

Protests staged in many areas today

Protests staged in many areas today