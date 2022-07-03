Fuel to be supplied to vehicles transporting goods to economic centres

Vehicles transporting goods to the 13 dedicated economic centres country and those engaged in wholesale trade can obtain fuel at tri-forces filling stations and nearest SLTB depots, Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Nalin Fernando says.

The decision, taken at a meeting with state sector officials and police personnel, is effective from yesterday (July 02).

A written request regarding the amount of fuel volumes required for these vehicles was made to the chairperson of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) via district secretaries, who are in charge of economic centre management.

Accordingly, the approval of CPC chief was received to supply fuel to vehicles transporting goods to dedicated economic centres.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff has informed the Trade Ministry in writing that the tri-forces are all set to supply fuel to these vehicles from their filling stations.