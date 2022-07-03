Companies to get weekly guaranteed fuel quota if paying in USD
July 3, 2022 05:54 pm
Any company or industry that capable of paying in US dollars can open a consumer account at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to obtain a weekly guaranteed fuel quota, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.
They need to pay a month in advance and fuel will be issued either on a daily or weekly basis from the 12th of July, the minister said in a tweet.
Already paid customers will receive their quota starting from the aforementioned day, he added.
