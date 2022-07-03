Met. Dept. issues Red alert for strong winds and rough seas

The wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota due to the active southwest monsoon condition, the Department of Meteorology warned in a weather advisory issued this evening.

The swell waves of about 2.5m-3.5 m in height are likely to increase in the aforementioned sea areas, the Meteorology Department said further, stressing that these sea areas will be very rough as a result.

Meanwhile, nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle may experience surges due to swell waves.

Accordingly, the naval and fishing communities are further advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle within the next 24 hours.