Australia lifts COVID-19 border restrictions, scraps vaccine requirement

July 3, 2022   10:42 pm

International travellers will be able to enter Australia without declaring their COVID-19 vaccination status from Wednesday, following advice from the country’s chief medical officer.

The change made to the Biosecurity Act will also mean that all visa holders can travel to the country without an exemption.

“The Australian government makes decisions on COVID-related issues after considering the latest medical advice,” Australia’s federal Health Minister Mark Butler said in a statement announcing the decision.

“The chief medical officer has advised it is no longer necessary for travellers to declare their vaccine status as part of our management of COVID.”

“Unvaccinated Australians, as well as certain groups of visa holders, have been able to travel to Australia for some time.”

Travellers still need to comply with COVID-19 requirements put in place by airlines and shipping operators, in addition to other countries and states and territories.

Masks remain mandatory on inbound international flights, while mask requirements on domestic flights put into place by states and territories also remain.

Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security Clare O’Neil said the changes for visa holders would inject more skilled workers into the country.

“Removing these requirements will not only reduce delays in our airports but will encourage more visitors and skilled workers to choose Australia as a destination,” she said in a statement.

“And for Australian citizens, with the removal of these requirements, returning home will be much easier.”

Ms O’Neil also noted that the digital passenger declaration used to declare COVID-19 vaccination status would eventually replace paper-based incoming passenger cards, but it “needs a lot more work to make it user friendly”.

The maritime travel declaration will also be scrapped.


Source: The Canberra Times

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith says he will provide leadership to rebuild the country

Sajith says he will provide leadership to rebuild the country

Sajith says he will provide leadership to rebuild the country

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

A week of holidays announced for schools

A week of holidays announced for schools

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.03

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.07.03

Energy Minister issues update on fuel shipment arrival

Energy Minister issues update on fuel shipment arrival

Met. Dept. issues advisory issued for strong winds

Met. Dept. issues advisory issued for strong winds

Minister Wijeyadasa responds to criticisms against 22A

Minister Wijeyadasa responds to criticisms against 22A

Number of buses in operation to dip to 5% tomorrow

Number of buses in operation to dip to 5% tomorrow