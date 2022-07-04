Immigration & Emigration Dept. expands one-day passport service

Issuance of passports under the one-day service will commence at regional offices in Matara, Vavuniya and Kandy with effect from tomorrow (July 04), the Department of Immigration and Emigration says.

At the outset, this service will be provided to only 100 applicants who have already reserved date and time at each regional office, a notice issued by the controller general of the department read.

The date and time can be reserved via the official website of the Immigration and Emigration Department to submit applications at regional offices: www.immigration.gov.lk

The department stressed that, for the time being, the service has to be delivered to the applicants who have already made an appointment to obtain passports under normal service at regional offices in Matara, Vavuniya and Kandy.

Further, the date and time to obtain passports under one-day service at the department’s head office for the next 60 days have already been reserved and completed.

Accordingly, applicants who have to travel abroad urgently for employment, are required to send their documents confirming the same via a WhatsApp message to the contact number 0706311711. Subsequently, the date and time will be allocated soon by the department to submit applications.

It is informed that date and time will be allocated based on the urgency after confirming the accuracy of the submitted documents.