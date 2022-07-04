Prevailing windy condition expected to enhance further

The prevailing windy condition is expected to enhance further today in the western and southern sea areas and in the southern half of the island due to the active Southwest Monsoon condition, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills, Western, Southern and North-Western provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Strong winds are expected at times in the western and southern sea areas today due to the active Southwest Monsoon condition.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.



Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending fromColomboto Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be rough to very rough. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Colombo will be moderate to rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle, may experience surges due to swell waves.

The naval and fishing communities who are engaged in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle are requested to be vigilant in this regard.