Considering the heavy demand for Consular Services and in order to provide for the public needs in this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its Consular Affairs Division will be open to the public on all weekdays, Monday to Friday commencing today (July 04).

The Regional Consular offices in Jaffna, Matara, Kandy, Trincomalee and Kurunegala will also follow the same working arrangements, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.