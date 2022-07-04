Kahatuduwa house fire: 6-year-old girl succumbs to injuries

The six-year-old girl who was receiving treatments at hospital after sustaining severe burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a house in Magammana area in Homagama has also succumbed to injuries, increasing the death toll from the house fire to four.



Rithushi Ranasinghe, 06, has passed away while receiving treatment at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children while the postmortem examination was carried out yesterday (03), Kahatuduwa Police confirmed.

The fire which had broken out at a residence located at Magammana in the Kahatuduwa police area on the night of June 25, had also claimed the lives of the girl’s parents and her elder sister.

The fire which had erupted inside a room of the house had injured four members of the same family including the father, mother and their two daughters who were rushed to hospital.

The 47-year-old father and the 39-year-old mother had succumbed to burn injuries while the 19-year-old eldest daughter had been receiving treatment for critical injuries at the Colombo National Hospital and passed away three days later.