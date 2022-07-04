AG ordered to submit report on fuel purchases and distribution

July 4, 2022   12:30 pm

The Supreme Court has ordered the Attorney General to submit a report explaining fuel purchases, distribution and the fields that should be given priority in distribution, before July 12.

The AG has been directed to formulate a plan over procurement and distribution of fuel along with the sectors and areas to be given priority, after consulting with the relevant stakeholders. 

The order was made by the Supreme Court after taking up for consideration two fundamental rights petitions presented by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, today (04).

The order was given by the three-member Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices Vijith Malalgoda, Mahinda Samayawardena and Arjuna Obeysekera.

