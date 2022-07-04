Extraordinary gazette issued on essential services

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification declaring all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply and distribution of fuel, and hospitals as essential services.

It stated that all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel and all service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution will be considered as an essential public service.

Proclamations by the President - Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979 by Adaderana Online on Scribd