Extraordinary gazette issued on essential services

Extraordinary gazette issued on essential services

July 4, 2022   01:27 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification declaring all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply and distribution of fuel, and hospitals as essential services.

It stated that all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel and all service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution will be considered as an essential public service.

 

Proclamations by the President - Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Daily activities further disrupted as Sri Lanka's fuel shortage drags on

Daily activities further disrupted as Sri Lanka's fuel shortage drags on

Daily activities further disrupted as Sri Lanka's fuel shortage drags on

Man protesting on street over inability to feed family receives assistance

Man protesting on street over inability to feed family receives assistance

Anura Kumara suspects govt conspiracy behind May 9 events

Anura Kumara suspects govt conspiracy behind May 9 events

Farmers complain as fertilizer crisis destroys crops

Farmers complain as fertilizer crisis destroys crops

Even pregnant women are seen queueing up for fuel in Sri Lanka

Even pregnant women are seen queueing up for fuel in Sri Lanka

Protest launched by National People's Power..

Protest launched by National People's Power..

Public transport services expected to be limited further

Public transport services expected to be limited further

Why are the industrialists made to suffer like this? - Sajith

Why are the industrialists made to suffer like this? - Sajith