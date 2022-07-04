PUCSL recommends probe into power interruption due to CEB union action on June 9

July 4, 2022   01:48 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says he has received a letter from the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) recommending to conduct an inquiry in to the power interruption due to CEB union action on 9th of June. 

He said according to the letter received this morning, the PUCSL has concluded that a cost of Rs. 320 million had been incurred by operating fuel power plants when Hydro power could have been generated on the same day.

In a tweet, the minister added that on the 10th of June, he had instructed the Chairman and the General Manager of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to internally investigate the incidents.

He said they were also instructed to assist the CID in their investigations and to temporally remove the alleged persons responsible from the positions to carry out an impartial inquiry and take appropriate legal steps.

In its analysis report, the PUCSL recommended to conduct an inquiry on the failure to operate Wimalasurendra, Canyon, Old Laxapana, New Laxapana, Polpitiya, Upper Kotmale, Victoria, Randenigala, Rantambe, Ukuwela and Bowatenna power plants as scheduled from 0.00hrs to 14.30hrs on 09th June 2022 as well as the operation of Sojitz and Westcoast power plants out of the schedule, thereby incurring a cost of Rs. 320 million.

See the full report below...

 

Report on Power Failure on 09th June 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

