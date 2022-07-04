Country has a president not visible to the eye - Wimal

A state of self-imposed curfew is prevailing now within the country due to the fuel shortage, says parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa.

Speaking in the Parliament today (04), he said that even Members of Parliament are facing uncertainty with regard to traveling somewhere and returning.

“I think that what to tell the people who are suffering from this crisis than replying the questions we asked before. The country has a President not visible to the eye. Not visible to the people,” he said.

He said the people are suffering immensely and that there is no relief in sight for these people. “We don’t get any miserable happiness because we are in the opposition.”

“Unfortunately, the international community does not have confidence in this regime. I’m not talking about Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe’ platform. He is someone who lost the election and entered parliament through a single National List seat. I do not think that international trust will be created by appointing such a person as the Prime Minister.”

He further said: “Please do not let this escalate further at least now, let our parties discuss together, establish an all-party government and go for a program to win both the trust of the country and the trust of the international community. Are we playing a game? We are playing with tennis balls while sitting on top of a volcano.”