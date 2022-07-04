Three including 2 Indians arrested with gold and foreign currency worth Rs. 190 million

Three suspects including two Indian nationals have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle gold jewellery, gold biscuits and foreign currency worth around Rs. 190 million out of the country.

It is reported that gold jewellery and gold biscuits weighing 8.5 kilograms in total, USD $75,000 and £18,000 pound found in the possession of the suspects, have been taken into the custody of Sri Lanka Customs.



The arrested suspects include two Indian national aged 53 and 42, while they have been identified as smugglers of foreign currency and gold between the two countries through the airport, customs officers said.



The third suspect, a 46-year-old Sri Lankan, is also a person who engages in business activities and frequently flies between the two countries, they added.



Steps have been taken to confiscate all the gold jewellery, gold biscuits and foreign currency and the suspects have been fined Rs. 25,000 each.