Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for strong winds and rough seas for the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota due to the active south-west monsoon condition, it said.

The swell waves (about 2.5 m – 3.0 m) height (This is not for land area) may increase in the above-mentioned sea areas and these sea areas will be rough.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle, may experience surges due to swell waves, the advisory added.

The naval and fishing communities who are engaged in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota are requested to be vigilant in this regard.