Presidents resolution on essential services to be submitted to Parliament for approval

July 4, 2022   07:10 pm

The proclamation related to the resolution made in accordance with the powers vested to the President in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Service Act No. 61 of 1979 will be submitted to the Parliament for approval without debate on the 6th of July.

This resolution has been issued by the special gazette notification issued yesterday (03).

Accordingly, by this gazette announcement, all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel and services related to health professions including the maintenance of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries and other general institutions have been designated as essential public services.

