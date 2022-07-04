Postal workers call of trade union action

Postal workers call of trade union action

July 4, 2022   09:27 pm

The trade union action launched by the postal department employees has been called off following a discussion between Postmaster General and the Secretary of the Ministry of Mass Media, says the Co-convener of United Postal Trade Unions’ Front Chinthaka Bandara.

The postal trade unions decided to launch the strike action, protesting the decision of the authorities to keep the post offices opened all over the island only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays, in the face of the fuel crisis.

The trade union action was implemented on the basis of the postal employees being unable to obtain the overtime allowances as a result of limiting the number of working days.

Meanwhile, the Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyarathne stated that, it was concluded in the discussion conducted today, to keep the post offices opened all over the island throughout this week as the pension payments are required to be made.

 

