JVP asks govt to share details on alleged security threat

July 4, 2022   09:36 pm

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) on Monday urged the government to share the details of an alleged security threat as outlined in a reported communique between the police chief and the defense ministry secretary ahead of the ‘Black Tiger’ day marked by the LTTE on July 5.

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake told reporters that IGP C.D. Wickremaratna had addressed Defence Ministry Secretary Kamal Gunaratne in a letter dated June 27 and alerted him to the alleged threat.

Dissanayake claimed that according to the letter an unidentified foreign intelligence service was to carry out an attack in either the north and east regions or in the south to mark the ‘Black Tiger’ day on either July 5 or 6. He, however, did not name the foreign agency.

Accordingly, all employees of foreign establishments located in Jaffna and VIPs have been advised to stay indoors on those two days, according to the information provided by the police chief to the defense ministry secretary in the said letter.

Dissanayake urged the government to provide full details as to how the information came to be gathered or if this was an attempt by the government to curb the raging public protests against it over the current economic and fuel crisis. -PTI

--Agenceies

