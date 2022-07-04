Praveen Jayawickrama tests positive for Covid-19

Sri Lankan cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated immediately for five days, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

However, the rest of the national team members have tested negative for the virus, according to the SLC statement.

Jayawickrama was one of the spinners named in the 18-member Sri Lanka squad for the Test series against Australia.

Another Sri Lankan cricketer, Angelo Mathews, was recently ruled out of the first Test against Australia in Galle following a mid-game positive COVID-19 case.

Mathews had returned a positive rapid antigen test on Thursday after feeling unwell. Sri Lanka Cricket had said he has since been isolated from other team members.

A dominants Australia had thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the first Test at Galle to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.