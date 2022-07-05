Showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Meteorology Department says showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts while several spells of showers will occur in Western and North western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the Central hills, Western, Southern and North-Western provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The naval and fishing communities who are engaged in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota are requested to be vigilant in this regard.